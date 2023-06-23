Photos: Reactions As Eniola Badmus Flaunts Luxury Bag Worth N2.8 Million

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has got many people talking on social media, after flaunting a new luxury bag.

Naija News reports that luxury acquisitions and showing off on social media are no new things among many celebrities but many fans have considered it a means of putting pressure on others.

Taking to her Instagram page, Eniola shared photos of a new Louis Vuitton bag she acquired worth N2.8 million.

This generated mixed reactions from many fans.

nikky_shakka wrote: “I wonder how people spend so much on ugly things just to impress people”

pfashiondemand wrote: “Social media would make you feel you’re not doing enough”

kayladuki wrote: “But was that the authentic she actually got? Proves nothing still”

neafseed wrote: “Most of these celebrities are not intelligent”

geegis wrote: “Awwww rich kids. She’s cashing out”

dainejwelly wrote: “where una dey see this money? its beautiful”

felladoll wrote: “Wahala 4 who dey carry fake Lv bag”

Eniola Badmus Dares Omawunmi Ajiboye

Meanwhile, Eniola Badmus, has issued a stern warning to her colleague, Omawunmi Ajiboye, as she publicly calls her out.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic post, demanding that Segun Ogugbe’s wife do the needful.

Although, Eniola did not give details of the rift between them but warned Omawunmi against seeing her drama.

According to the actress, she has been nice enough to Omawunmi Ajiboye and it is important she respects herself.