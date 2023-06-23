Ex-Defense Minister, Bashir Magashi Dismisses Rumours Of His Death

The former Minister of Defense, Bashir Salihi Magashi, is alive and well, according to his spokesman, who dismissed online rumours claiming otherwise.

The ex-Minister’s spokesman, Mohammad Abdulkadir clarified in a statement released on Friday that the rumours about his principal’s death resulted from confusion in names.

Abdulkadir explained that the misinformation might have arisen due to the recent death of Dr Labaran Kabir Magashi in Kano. The two men share a last name but are not related.

He said, “His rumoured death prompted immediate telephone conversation with General Magashi who said he is hail and hearty.

“He, however, blamed the unverified story about his death on the coincidence in the shared name of Magashi.

“Findings, however, revealed that the death occurred of Dr Labaran Kabir Magashi who passed on in the early hours of Tuesday in Kano.

“Those who authored the online story perhaps mistook him for the late Magashi who is not in any way related to him.

“While thanking those who inundated him and his family with calls and text messages to confirm the authenticity of the disturbing, sudden and shocking story about his rumoured death, he thanked Nigerians for their concerns, solidarity, and show of love.

“The former Minister however condoled the family of the late Dr Labaran Kabir Magashi.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive and put him in Jannat Firidaus.