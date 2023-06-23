Ekiti Police Detains Army Officer, Woman For Making Man Crawl In Dirty Canal Water

The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Ekiti State Police Command have detained an army officer, whose name is withheld and a woman for allegedly causing unrest at Fayose Market.

The army officer as gathered by Naija News was sent to the market to threaten people over rent issues.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the army officer was hired by a lady to collect rent in the market’ and when he got there he began threatening people with a knife.

According to the source, both the woman and the power-drunk soldier were arrested around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

In the narrative, the army officer forced a young man to take off his shirt and crawl into a canal with dirty smelly water.

The source said, “This incident happened at Fayose Market yesterday, 22/06/2023 around 10 am …where this woman in red head-tie brought a soldier to the market to collect a rent and harass anybody who dares to intervene…the yet unnamed soldier ordered this young man to crawl inside a dirty water just because he said “Oga soja enisuru” meaning soldier man, please calm down.

“The soldier threatened to stab and kill anybody who dares to come near him with the knife he’s holding. After he left the market, the whole marketers gathered up for an emergency meeting based on the harassment and humiliation done to us inside the market by this irate soldier.

“We all now decided that the soldier and the woman who brought him should be arrested by the Nigeria police.

“We lodged a complaint at the Ado Central police station (Oke sha Ado Ekiti) and also at the police post inside Fayose Market.

“The police search and investigation revealed that both the woman and the solider came from Ilawe Ekiti to Ado Ekiti yesterday (Thursday).

“They’re currently being locked up at the state CIID headquarters on Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti.”