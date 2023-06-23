Come Home And Invest – Soludo Woos Anambra Indigenes Residing In Lagos

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has urged Anambra indigenes residing in Lagos to return to the state and invest.

The governor made the plea in a town hall meeting while enumerating some of the progress made so far by his administration after a year in office.

Soludo emphasized the need to change Anambra State from a departure lounge to a destination, pointing out that the homeland consciousness must be inculcated in the perceptual mind of every onye-Anambra.

He enjoined them to reflect deeply on it and do everything possible to contribute to the growth of the state.

“We have a responsibility to leave Anambra State better than we met,” he said.

Speaking on the chaotic nature of Onitsha, Soludo assured the audience that his government is determined to resurrect Onitsha by returning it to its former glory as the biggest commercial city in the South-East and beyond.

On security-related issues, the Governor maintained that his administration has drastically reduced the menace of killings and kidnapping to the barest minimum with the security architecture put in place by his government.

He commended the security forces- the Army, Navy, Police, the States Vigilante Group, and other paramilitary agencies for their dogged efforts in contributing to the successes recorded so far.