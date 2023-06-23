Bawa’s Detention Is Unlawful And A Breach Of His Rights – Ajulo Tells DSS

A renowned constitutional Lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to acknowledge the rule of law while prosecuting the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFFC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, and others.

Speaking via a statement, the lawyer pleaded with the DSS to desist from infringing on the fundamental rights of Bawa and others in its custody.

Ajulo argued that it was unlawful to keep Bawa in detention longer than what the law stipulates.

He subsequently called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the security agency and allow the rule of law to prevail.

Ajulo counseled that one of the fundamental ills of the Muhamamdu Buhari-led administration was its failure to comply with the provisions of the Constitution regarding issues of unlawful detention.

“Consequently, in impartial governance according to the constitution and rule of law, issues of rights of individuals and citizens should be paramount and all measures, actions, and procedures to correct aberrant personnel should be done by the provisions of the law and nothing below such standard counts as same contradicts the principles with which your administration sets out to govern the nation,” the right activist said.

Speaking further, the lawyer noted that he is neither a friend nor a fan of the embattled former Chairman and his administration but a campaigner for the rule of law, adding that the continuous detention of Bawa upon his arrest by the State Security Services remains unlawful, bizarre and a breach of his Right to Personal Liberty as provided for by the Constitution.

“If there are doubts, several pronouncements, publications, and demonstrations exist in the record of the polity where I have aired my dissent and loud cry as to the defective administration of some agencies of government particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by its suspended chairman some of which are premised on the unjust treatment of people who go to visit the commission for several purposes as well as the act of fewer regards given by the Commission and its staffs to the accused and legal practitioners,” he added.