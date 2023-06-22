Tompolo Reacts To Ribadu’s Appointment As NSA

A former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has commended the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had initially appointed the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a Special Adviser on Security before his appointment as the NSA.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tomopolo congratulated Ribadu on his appointment, stressing that he would take measures that improve the country’s security apparatus.

He also commended President Tinubu for appointing Ribadau as the NSA due to his wealth of experience and exemplary record of performance in the Nigerian security sector.

The former militant leader expressed confidence that Ribadu’s appointment will do the country a lot of good, and drive the security apparatus of the nation to an enviable height.

He said: “On behalf of my family, friends, and associates, I, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw nation rejoice with my brother and friend, Mr Nuhu Ribado, AIG Rtd on your appointment as the National Security Adviser (NSA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It gladdens my heart that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu considered you for this sensitive and exalted position due to your wealth of experience and exemplary record of performance in the Nigerian security sector.

“We thank Mr. President for this appointment which we believe will do this great country a lot of good. I have no doubt that you will bring innovations that will drive the security apparatus of the nation to an enviable height.

“May the Almighty Allah, the most benevolent and the most merciful, see you through in this new endeavour.”

Naija News reports that in 2021, Tompolo was given a contract to secure oil pipelines by the Muhammadu Buhari government to stop oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.