Tinubu: Ndigbo Have Learnt Their Lesson – Ohanaeze Reacts To Opening Of Seme Border

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has praised President Bola Tinubu for reopening the Seme Border.

The group stated that they are not interested in political appointments that would not yield any economic benefits for Ndigbo, instead, they would prefer that the president put in place promising policies like the border opening which would eventually have favorable impacts on the lives of Nigerians.

Ohanaeze, however, urged the President to stop the persecution of Igbos in Lagos and other southwestern States because of their alleged alliance with Labour Party.

Speaking via a press statement issued by the Secretary General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, the group stated that they have learned their lesson and are now convinced that Tinubu policies and administration would favor the Igbos.

The document in part stated that, “Ndigbo appreciates such promising policies like the border opening that will boost economic development, create revenue for the government and have favorable impacts on the lives of Nigerians than political appointments that will not translate into no economic benefits for Ndigbo, the realities on the ground imply that Igbos needs promising policies and infrastructural developments for southeast from Federal Government than political appointments.

“President Tinubu should halt the perceived persecution of Igbos in Lagos and other southwest States because of the alleged Igbo allegiance to Labour Party, Ndigbo has learned their lessons and is now more confident and convinced that President Tinubu’s policies will favor Ndigbo and Nigerians, unlike his predecessor. It appears that President Tinubu came prepared to restructure Nigeria for the betterment of Nigerian’s welfare, Igbos are watching after seeing that Mr. President hit the grounds running from the first day in office.

“The Federal Government directives on the reopening of Seme Border was received warmly and it signifies the end of an era of political and economic strangulation of Igbo businesses in Nigeria, Igbos expect more promising government policies and infrastructural facilities in the southeast than political appointments.”