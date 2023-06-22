‘Tinubu Is Focused On Building His Administration Instead Of Destroying Buhari’s Legacies’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has commended President Bola Tinubu‘s focus on building his administration unlike the immediate-past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that in less than one month of assuming office, Tinubu has taken drastic decisions which the previous administration failed to take.

In a post via his social media page, Reno Omokri averred that Buhari’s main challenge was his focus on destroying the administration of his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, instead of building his government.

Reno claimed that, unlike Buhari, Tinubu has focused his energy on building his administration instead of concentrating his mind on destruction.

He added that despite Buhari’s eight years in office, Jonathan is still more popular than him, and in less than a month of a change in government, Tinubu is more loved than him.

He wrote: “The main challenge with Buhari is that he focused all his efforts on destroying the Jonathan administration instead of building his government.

“The main advantage of President Tinubu is that he has focused his energy on building his administration instead of concentrating his mind on destroying Buhari’s legacies.

“Today, despite eight years of trying to destroy him, President Jonathan is by far more popular than President Buhari.

“And after less than a month, President Tinubu is now more loved than President Buhari. So, what did Buhari really gain?”