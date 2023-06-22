Speaker Abbas Reacts To The Appointment Of NSA, Service Chiefs, Others 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the new National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Service Chiefs, and the acting Comptroller General of Customs on their appointments.

Naija News gathered that the Speaker, in a statement through his special media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said the appointments of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as NSA; Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A. Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admirral E. A. Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H. B. Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Tinubu were in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Speaker noted that even though the appointments are subject to the approval of the National Assembly, they would reinforce the security architecture in the country.

While applauding the President for taking the bold decision, Abbas said he believes that it would place the new administration on the right footing.

He said other appointments made by the president, such as that of Mr. Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, among others, would make the institutions work better.

He admonished the appointees to bring their experience of many years to bear in their new assignments so as to turn things around in the security system.