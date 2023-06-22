Rufai Oseni Speaks On Proposed Salary Increase For Tinubu, Govs, Others

Popular television host, Rufai Oseni has reacted to the recommendation of an upward review in the basic salaries of political and judicial office holders.

Naija News reported that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Chairman, Muhammadu Shehu, had said the commission has recommended an upward review in the basic salaries of political and judicial office holders.

Shehu, who was represented by the RMAFC commissioner from Kebbi State, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package of political and judicial office holders to the state Governor, Nasir Idris.

The RMAFC boss stated that the reviewed salary will be approved by the National and State Assemblies before its implementation.

However, in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Oseni said public and judicial officers think about how to increase their salaries, but they don’t think about the suffering of the masses.

He wrote: “July 1 electricity tariff will go up and more suffering for the masses. All they think about is how to increase their own salaries.”

Tinubu Has Not Approved It

Meanwhile, RMAFC has denied some rending reports claiming the government has approved the increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114 percent.

According to the RMAFC Public Relations Officer, Christian Nwachukwu, President Bola Tinubu is yet to approve any such increase, adding that plans are still in progress for the increment.

Nwachukwu added that the trending claim of a salary increase for some public office holders did not emanate from him or from the RMAFC Chairman.