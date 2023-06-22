Photos: Tinubu Arrives Palais Brongniart For France Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday arrived at the Palais Brongniart for the New Global Finance Pact in Paris.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader was received by the French Minister of Europe & Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna.

The two-day Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is slated to run from June 22-23, 2023, at the Palais Brongniart.

In Paris, President Tinubu will “participate, review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment,” said the Special Adviser for Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

This pact aims to address the harsh consequences of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath.

Leaders attending the summit will focus on restoring fiscal stability to countries grappling with immediate financial challenges, especially the most indebted nations.

President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina is also attending the New Global Financial Pact Summit.