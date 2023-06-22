Peter Obi Reacts To Bill Gates’ Comment On ‘Japa’ Syndrome

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the recent comments made by Bill Gates on the surge of young Nigerian professionals leaving the country, in search of greener pastures.

Naija News reports that the Microsoft co-founder on Wednesday addressed the ‘Japa’ phenomenon during an interactive session with innovators on ‘Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation’ held in Lagos State.

He said, “In a sense, people leaving is a good thing, if you up the amount of training you’re doing, having a big diaspora that includes people coming back into business, into government, that’s a very healthy thing”

In response to the comment, Peter Obi in a statement via his Twitter page on Thursday said he agrees with Bill Gates’ comment.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, most of the people leaving the country would be a great gain in the future, even though it seems like a loss today.

Peter Obi stressed that when the country start working as expected some of those who had sought green pasture would return and their knowledge will be critical for nation-building.

He said, “I read and agree with Bill Gates’s recent comment on the “japa” syndrome, where, according to reports, he stated that the recent surge of Nigerian professionals leaving the country for greener pastures is good and healthy for our country.

“I have always preached and maintained this same position on the “japa wave”. For years now, and throughout my campaign in the last Presidential election, especially during my tours from Canada, the USA, Germany, the UK, and other countries, I maintained that Our brain drain today will be our brain gain tomorrow.

“Nigerians leaving the country may look like a loss today, but when we start doing the right things and taking the governance of our nation more seriously, the knowledge and resources from them will be critical in the building of the New Nigeria, as it happened in China, India, Ireland and other developing countries.

“Today, India prides itself as one of the countries with the biggest tech talents in the world, having produced some of the world’s top engineers and computer scientists. Many top global tech companies are headed by CEOs of Indian origin.

“Nigeria will grow and develop on all fronts when we build the New Nigeria that prioritises investment in education, health, and support for small businesses, guarantees respect for the rule of law, security of lives and properties, and unity of the nation.

“Then our diasporan Nigerians around the world will return home with their global training, skills and resources, to immeasurably contribute to building a New and better Nigeria. We will not give up on our dreams for the New Nigeria.”