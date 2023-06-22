Fuel Subsidy: Organized Labour To Meet Tinubu Govt On Monday

The organized Labour will again meet with the representative of the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, June 26.

Naija News reports that both sides would be meeting to look into ways of cushioning the effects of the removal of subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

It is understood that the meeting, which is a follow-up meeting to the one held on Monday, June 19, was the fourth in a series of negotiations between the government and organised labour since the removal of the fuel subsidy.

In a chat with The Punch, TUC Vice-President, Tommy Etim said during the last meeting, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen, unveiled a roadmap but the terms of reference were not unveiled.

Etim added that organised labour will send a list of its members who will form part of the subcommittees of the main steering committee.

He said, “We have another meeting on Monday and it is a continuation of the former meeting. During our last meeting, the special adviser to the president on energy unveiled a roadmap but the terms of reference were not unveiled. So labour asked that it be shared so that we can also put in our inputs. We will also send a list of our members who will form part of the subcommittees of the main steering committee.”