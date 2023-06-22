Cyril Dessers Does Not Want To Play Outside Italy Next Season

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Cyril Dessers is not thinking of leaving Italy this summer even though his current club, Cremonese have been relegated from Serie A.

Since Cremonese was demoted to Italy’s second-tier league, Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have been in pursuit of the signature of Cyril Dessers.

However, Italian daily Calciomercato claimed the Super Eagles attacker prefers to stay in the Serie A rather than join the Scottish club this summer.

Reports claimed that Rangers have submitted their initial bid for the services of Dessers but Cremonese turned it down because it fell below their £7 million valuation of the player.

Even though Rangers have already signed 26-year-old Dutch forward, Sam Lammers from Sampdoria, the Nigerian attacker is said to be the club’s major target to replace the departed Alfredo Morelos.

Last summer, Cremonese paid €6.5 million to Racing Genk to bring Cyril Dessers to Italy. Hence, they want to sell him a little bit higher than that to make up for the loss in revenue due to their relegation woes.

Italian Serie A club, Torino seem to be the biggest option left for Dessers in Italy as they have shown interest in the Nigerian attacker.

If his current club fails to agree to Rangers’ offer and any other suitor fails to show up, the Nigeria international would have to play in the second tier of Italian football next season as his contract with the relegated club expires on June 30, 2027.