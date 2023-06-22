Nigeria News BREAKING: VP Shettima Meets Nigeria Governors Forum Published 1 hour ago on 22 June 2023 By George Oshogwe Ogbolu Kindly share this story: Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in a closed door meeting with Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). Naija News reports that the meeting is being held at the Presidential Villa. More to come… Related Topics:Headlineskashim shettimaNigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Advertisement You may like Tribunal Admits Peter Obi’s Metadata Presented By Cyber Security Expert Fuel Subsidy: Organized Labour To Meet Tinubu Govt On Monday G-5, Ex Ogun, Kano, S/East Gov, Others Intensely Lobbying For Ministerial Position, Ambush Tinubu In France ‘How DSS DG’s Wife Threatened Me, Vowed To Prevent Me From Becoming Governor’ Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 22nd June, 2023 DSS Storms Suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa’s Office, House, To Investigate Associates