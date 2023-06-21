‘You’re A Good Woman But I Go Still Marry Second Wife’ – Singer Harrysong Tells Wife

Nigerian singer, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has hinted to his wife about plans in taking a second wife.

Naija News reports that the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner made this known while celebrating his wife’s birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife’s birthday in a comic way, Harrysong shared a beautiful photo of his wife rocking a traditional attire.

The singer further described his wife as a sweet and good woman, notwithstanding, he would still marry a second wife.

He wrote: “Today is my wife’s birthday. God woman, sweet woman, my love. But I go still marry second wife sha”

Charly Boy Threatens Lawsuit Against Premier Records

In other news, popular Nigerian musician and activist, Charles Emeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has threatened to drag Premier Records Limited to court over issues bothering on copyright infringements.

The musician claims that Premier Records Limited has violated the terms of the agreement over a musical contract between both parties.

The contracts or Artist Recording Agreements were according to SaharaReporters signed between Charly Boy and the company in 1988 and 1990, a contract which has long expired, Naija News learnt.

The musician in a legal document produced by his legal representative, Rockson Lega Rockson Legal, dated June 19, 2023, and signed by Rockson Igelige, has threatened to drag the record label to court over the issue.

According to Charly Boy, his contract with the record label had since expired but Premier Records had continued to breach his copyrights to the musical works.