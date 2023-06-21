Charly Boy Threatens Lawsuit Against Premier Records Over Copyright Infringement 

Popular Nigerian musician and activist, Charles Emeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has threatened to drag Premier Records Limited to court over issues bothering on copyright infringements.

The musician claims that Premier Records Limited has violated the terms of the agreement over a musical contract between both parties.

The contracts or Artist Recording Agreements were according to SaharaReporters signed between Charly Boy and the company in 1988 and 1990, a contract which has long expired, Naija News learnt.

The musician in a legal document produced by his legal representative, Rockson Lega Rockson Legal, dated June 19, 2023, and signed by Rockson Igelige, has threatened to drag the record label to court over the issue.

According to Charly Boy, his contract with the record label had since expired but Premier Records had continued to breach his copyrights to the musical works.

In the legal document, Premier Records Limited was given a 30-day ultimatum to hand over master tapes, artworks, promo collateral for the relevant music and other confidential information with the company to the music artist or face legal action.

The concerned albums in the matter include a 1990 album with songs like Big Bottom, Aids, Sexy Lady, Mama, and Nwata Miss, an album titled U-Turn with songs like Akula, Sheri, Comfort, Civilian Barrack and Akula (Instrumental), the album titled Reality which contains songs such as Monkey, Family Support, No.6 Man, I Give My Life, Lagos Life, and Baby Come Back.

The musician is as well demanding outstanding royalties due to the singer from Premier Records Limited within the given ultimatum.

The legal document reads “We are legal practitioners for Charles Emeka Oputa also known by his stage name as “Charly Boy” (our Client) and we write this letter on our client’s instructions.

“Our client informed us that the terms of the Artists Recording contracts he entered with your company (as Polydor Record) in 1988, and as (Polygram Records Limited) in 1990, and as (Premier Records Limited) subsequently, have ended by expiration of time.

“In this wise, we have our client’s instructions to formally inform your company to stop further breach of our client’s copyrights to the musical works under the musical albums and single(s) produced during the aforesaid expired contract period especially as the condition precedent as well as the consideration for the contracts were not met and furnished.

“This also serves as a legal notice that further breach after the receipt of this letter will attract legal action. Please find below the aforementioned songs and/or albums: (1) 1990: 2. Big Bottom 3. Aids 4. Sexy Lady 5. Mama 6. Nwata Miss (2). U-Turn: 1. Akula 2. Sheri 3. Comfort 4. Civilian Barrack 5. Akula (Instrumental) (3). Reality: 1. Monkey 2. Family Support 3. No.6 Man 4. Give My Life 5. Lagos Life 6. Baby Come Back.

“Further, on our client’s instructions, we demand that your company hand over our client’s master tapes, artworks, promo collateral for the music and other relevant and confidential information with your company within one 30 days of the date of this letter. We also demand your company’s payment of our client’s outstanding royalties.

“We hope and trust that your company will comply with our client’s modest demands.”