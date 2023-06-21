Keyamo Reacts As Obidient Denounces Peter Obi And Hails Tinubu

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the denouncement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, by one of his supporters.

President Tinubu, in the last three weeks, has sacked all the Service Chiefs, the Inspector of General of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Naija News reports that the President has also dissolved the boards of some Departments and Agencies and signed some important bills into law.

However, Keyamo, who posted a video of a the Obi supporter asking him to withdraw his case at the tribunal, said Tinubu’s critics are now having a change of heart.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Keyamo said the attitude of the President to issues of governance⁩ has continued to inspire many, even his greatest critics, to fall in love with him.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said some supporters of the Nigerian leader knew he was going to perform in office following his achievements in Lagos State.

He wrote: “And another one bites the ‘corn’!

“The strong start of ⁦@officialABAT to issues of governance⁩ has continued to inspire many, even his greatest critics, to fall in love with him.

“Some of us saw the future…..😊”