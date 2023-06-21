Iyanya Admits To Missing Yvonne Nelson Days After Cheating Accusation With Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, also known as Iyanya, has confessed to missing some of the moments shared with his ex-Ghanaian girlfriend, actress Yvonne Nelson.

Naija News reports this comes a few days after the thespian in her recently published memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” claimed that Iyanya’s affair with Tonto Dikeh was the reason their relationship crashed.

Reacting via his Twitter page on Monday, Iyanya expressed shock over the cheating allegation, promising to respond to it later.

However, the ‘Kukere’ crooner while speaking in a recent interview with reality star Tacha on Cool FM, Lagos admits to missing Yvonne Nelson.

Tacha asked, “Do you miss Yvonne Nelson?”

Iyanya replied: “Of course, I mean, once in a while you just reminisce and miss good people. It is what it is. We are cool.”

Kcee Fed Me For Two Years

Meanwhile, Iyanya has opened up on how his colleague allowed him to stay in his home for two years.

He also recounted how Kcee bought him his first flight ticket.

The ‘Kukere’ crooner disclosed this during a recent interview with Naija FM 102.7, Lagos.

Iyanya said Kcee was a better dancer than him.

He said, “Kcee was the person who bought me my first [flight] ticket from Calabar to Lagos. And I stayed with Kcee for two years.

“So, na Kcee na him whine waist pass. I dey tell you since you no want hear na. We were together this morning before I came for this interview.”