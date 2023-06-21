FG Introduces Three More Allowances For Judicial Office Holders

The Federal Government (FG) has, through the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), considered the introduction of three new allowances for judicial office holders.

The three new allowances include the following:

Professional Development Assistant – This is to provide two law clerks to all judicial officers in the country.

Long Service Allowance – This guarantees seniority/hierarchy between officers who have been on the bench for a minimum of five years and those appointed newly.

Restricted or Forced Lifestyle – This is to take care of the nature of the lifestyle of judicial officers while in active service.

The RMAFC Chairman, Muhammadu Shehu, revealed this while presenting reports of the reviewed remuneration package to the Kebbi State governor, Dr Nasir Idris, on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, Naija News understands.

Represented by a federal commissioner, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, Shehu also confirmed the approval of a 114 per cent increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers, as well as judicial and public office holders.

Naija News understands that RMAFC is saddled with the responsibility of determining the remuneration appropriate for political officeholders, including the President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Legislators and the holders of the offices as mentioned in Sections 84 and 124 of this Constitution.

In the latest development, Shehu revealed that the implementation of the reviewed remuneration packages was effective from January 1, 2023, adding that the move was under the provision of paragraph 32(d) of part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution of the federal government (as amended).