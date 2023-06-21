Judges, Politicians, Public Office Holders To Get 114% Salary Rise

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has announced a 114 per cent increase in the salaries of politicians, judicial and public office holders in Nigeria.

The RMAFC chairman, Muhammad Shehu communicated the changes during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package to the governor of Kebbi, Nasir Idris.

The new salaries will be effective from January 1, 2023, said Shehu, represented by Federal Commissioner Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba.

Shehu justified the decision based on the provisions in paragraph 32(d) of part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution of the federal government (as amended).

The chairman urged the House of Assembly to swiftly amend relevant laws, enabling the upward review of income packages for these officials.

The last review took place in 2007, resulting in the “certain political, public and judicial office holders (salaries and allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2008,” Shehu explained.

“It has been 16 years since the last review, making it necessary to review the remuneration packages for the categories of office holders mentioned in relevant sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended),” Shehu stated.

He reminded that a zonal public hearing took place on February 1, 2023, to gather inputs from stakeholders across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The chairman assured that the commission has reviewed the salary packages with objectivity and subjectivity, ensuring equity, fairness, and alignment with the responsibilities of each role.