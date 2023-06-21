EFCC Issues Warning To Movie And Skit Producers On Using Its Jackets And Symbols

Movie and skit producers have been warned to keep off the jackets, symbols, insignia and all other accoutrements of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in their productions.

This warning is contained in a statement released by the commission on Wednesday and signed by its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren.

Naija News reports that the warning is coming barely two days after the police had warned skit makers over extreme pranks.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said skit makers have been earlier warned about pranks that pose a danger to citizens.

Adejobi, who was giving the reason why skit maker, Trinity Guy, should be arrested, over the video he posted on his Instagram account on Monday told people that have been affected by the skitmakers’ pranks to report him to the authorities.

He said, “This doesn’t make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested.

“Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him.”

Similarly, the anti-graft agency has also issued a warning to movie and skit producers to stay off anything that concerns its apparel.

The Commission said as much as it appreciates that some operators in the creative industry want to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorization, so the scenes of such nature that wants to depict the operations of the Commission would be vetted to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

The EFCC further stated that “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the activities of content creators, movies and skit producers who use EFCC-branded Jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements without authorization.

“The Commission wishes to notify the public that the use of the EFCC brand in movies without authorization is illegal.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

“Anyone found acting contrary to this advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly.”