Alex Otti Meets Sanwo-Olu In Lagos (Photos)

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Wednesday, met with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu’s media adviser, Gbenga Akosile made this known in a post via his Twitter page, stating that the duo met at the State House in Marina.

Although Akosile failed to reveal details of the meeting while sharing their photos.

He tweeted: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu today received in audience the Governor Of Abia State @alexottiofr at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos. Handshake across the Niger.”

The meeting comes in the wake of the controversy trailing the demolition of the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government area of the state.

Ezekwesili Sends Message To Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu

Meanwhile, former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to the ongoing demolition of some distressed buildings at Alaba International Market.

Recall that the demolition of the marked structures began on Saturday, June 17.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had reportedly marked at least 17 buildings for demolition as far back as 2016.

However, the demolition has sparked a backlash from the traders who insist that the exercise is politically motivated.

Reacting to the situation via Twitter, Ezekwesili called for transparency.

She urged the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to publish details of each demolished building and the reason it was removed.

Ezekwesili insisted that this move would provide evidence to the public that the exercise is not aimed at attacking the Igbos.