Alaba Market: What You Must Do To Prove The Demolition Is Not Targeting Igbos – Ezekwesili Sends Message To Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to the ongoing demolition of some distressed buildings at Alaba International Market.

Recall that the demolition of the marked structures began on Saturday, June 17.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had reportedly marked at least 17 buildings for demolition as far back as 2016.

However, the demolition has sparked a backlash from the traders who insist that the exercise is politically motivated.

Reacting to the situation via Twitter, Ezekwesili called for transparency.

She urged the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to publish details of each demolished building and the reason it was removed.

Ezekwesili insisted that this move would provide evidence to the public that the exercise is not aimed at attacking the Igbos.

Speaking further, she advised President Bola Tinubu against brewing toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens.

She wrote, “The Governor Sanwo-Olu-led @followlasg on Friday started the process of removing what it described as distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area”.

“I have a Policy advice for @jidesanwoolu that would be helpful for all sides and the public.

“Mr Governor, please immediately publish details of each destroyed building and the dateline of Due Process rules that were exhausted by your Government before it was “removed”.

“It will be wise for the Governor to take this counsel on Transparency and Full Disclosure since it would provide evidence to the public that this is not a vengeful political attack against the predominant Igbo community in Alaba Market.

“Let me also use this opportunity to really again advise the @followlasg and its cheerleaders including @officialABAT to be careful in persisting to brew a terribly toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens before, during, and after the 2023 elections.

“Governance by maliciousness does no one any good. A word is sufficient for only the wise.”