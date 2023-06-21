14 Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities Again

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed no fewer than fourteen innocent residents of Bwai and Chisu communities, Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The latest attack was carried out late Tuesday night, Naija News understands.

The unsuspected residents are said to have gone to bed when the attackers invaded the communities. The attackers also reportedly burnt down some homes and properties.

“Some people were killed by Fulani militias at a Community Leader’s house in an attack at Chisu village on Tuesday night at about 11:00 pm. The COCIN RCC Church in Bwai, which is along the Mangu-Bokkos road, was also burned along with houses, vehicles and tricycles. People in the Chisu community heard sporadic gunshots and ran to the residence of their community Leader. Unfortunately, the house was set on fire, and 11 burnt bodies were picked up this morning while the search was still ongoing.

“At Bwai, apart from the Church, houses around the market were also burnt, and a woman who sleeps in her shop was burnt too. We are not sure if there are others that are yet to be discovered,” a resident, Bamshak Ishaya, told Vanguard.

Also confirming the attack, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Mangu LGA, Markus Artu, told journalists in a phone conversation that the incident happened, but he has no details yet.

He said: “I am gathering the pieces, I am going on an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, we have conflicting reports coming, the security agencies said there was an attempt to attack but it was repelled but again, some other people are telling stories. I heard that they attempted to burn the Church but it was repelled.

“I don’t have the facts, whatever I heard is speculative as soon as I have them, I will let you know.”

Naija News understands that the Member representing Mangu South Constituency in the State Assembly, Bala Fwangje,, also confirmed the incident to newsmen saying, “Around 11 pm, we had a call that Fulani herdsmen came into Chisu and Bwai, this morning we heard that about 14 people were killed, houses destroyed, property burnt. I am yet to get the full details.”

The State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, however, has not issued any official statement on the attack as of reporting time.