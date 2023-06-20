You Were Not Poisoned, It Was Too Much Alcohol That Affected Your Organs – Atiku’s Aide Fires Wike

The disclosure by the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that he was poisoned at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been faulted by Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate.

According to Shaibu, the failure of Wike’s kidney and liver as revealed by the former Governor is a result of excessive alcohol drinking and not food poisoning.

Naija News recalls Wike during a special Thanksgiving service on Sunday organized by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor alleged that he was poisoned at the PDP secretariat in 2018, resulting in the failure of his liver and kidney.

He added that he had to be flown out of the country for medical attention in order to save his life.

However, Shaibu disagreed with Wike’s submission, positing rather that the former Governor’s love for alcohol, particularly whiskey is what was responsible for his health challenges.

“Governor Wike has always been open about his intense and indubitable love for whiskey. He even said back in March that he was sipping a 40-year-old whiskey with his friends while watching Atiku and others protesting on TV at 11 am.

“Governor Wike has also been seen drinking and dancing in videos, including one he did with former Governor Rochas Okorocha. If Wike was indeed poisoned and his organs failed, he ought to be a teetotaller by now and reduce his drinking.

“I am not a medical doctor, but it is general knowledge that excessive alcohol consumption leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems; and cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum,” he said.

Shaibu called on Wike to stop blaming food poisoning but accept his love for alcohol is responsible for his organ failure including his hoarse voice.

“Other ailments associated with excessive drinking include: weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick; learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor sexual performance. Wike should look inwards. Let us assume that he was poisoned by food. Was his hoarse and husky voice also caused by food poisoning?” Atiku’s aide submitted.