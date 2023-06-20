You Should Be Doing Confession For Governing Rivers Badly – Atiku’s Camp Fires Wike

The camp of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, should be doing confession rather than thanksgiving for governing the South-South state “badly”.

Naija News recalls Wike had a special Thanksgiving service on Sunday organized by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, and later held a reception at his residence.

Speaking during the service, Wike thanked God for escaping death twice during his time as governor of the state, and for completing his two terms in office.

In a statement on Monday, a media aide to the former Vice President, Phrank Shaibu said Wike should go for confession over how he “badly” governed Rivers state instead of thanking God.

Shaibu asserted that the thanksgiving of the former Rivers governor is not acceptable to God until “he repents of his sins.”

He said: “Governor Wike ought to be doing confessions rather than thanksgiving. Psalm 51:17 says God does not despise a broken spirit and a contrite heart.

“His thanksgiving cannot be acceptable to God unless there is first repentance.”

Speaking further, Shaibu said Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State should concentrate on providing the dividends of democracy to his people.

The media aide added that other members of the G5 Governors are running helter-skelter seeking appointment and protection from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He added: “Governor Makinde should, however, focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo.

“He is the only G5 member who currently holds political office. The other four are jobless spent forces who are running helter-skelter seeking appointment and protection from the EFCC.”