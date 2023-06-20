Photos: Buhari ‘Spotted’ Walking On London Street Weeks After Handing Over To Tinubu

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari was allegedly spotted walking on a street in London, United Kingdom, weeks after handing over government to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Buhari and his family packed out of Aso Rock and returned to Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, immediately after the inauguration of the new administration on May 29, 2023.

Buhari had mentioned at several occasions that he will return to his cattle business in Daura when his tenure as president elapsed.

The former president and his contingent were allegedly spotted on their way to the mosque in London during the week.

SaharaReporters leaked the photos, alleging that Buhari fled Nigeria to the UK in Dangote’s private jet as pressure mounts to arrest nephew, ‘Tunde’ Sabiu.

See photos below:

The former president reportedly left Nigeria alongside his uncle Mamman Daura, and nephew, Sabiu “Tunde” Yusuf, using a private jet provided by billionaire Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

According to the platform, the decision to leave might be tied to increasing pressures from Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), to arrest Sabiu, who has been implicated in various corrupt activities over the past eight years.

Naija News reports that DSS already has Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the anti-corruption body Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under scrutiny.