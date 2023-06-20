Ned Nwoko Reveals Those Who Did Not Allow Senators Make Their Choice In National Assembly

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has lamented that lawmakers were not allowed to make their choice in the emergence of those to lead the National Assembly.

According to him, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) forced their decisions on them.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend at his Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area country home during a reception in his honour, Nwoko alleged that the election was not peaceful as it appeared in the public space.

He said, “It might have been peaceful, just like the duck or the geese. When you see the geese in the water floating, you think there is peace, but when you look under the water, you will see the legs going fast.

“They say the more you look, the less you see. Yes, the election of the President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President appear to the ordinary people outside that everything was peaceful but it wasn’t fair because APC governors were there intimidating APC members.

“They didn’t allow them to make their choices. Many Advisers to the President were there intimidating those they can intimidate, but the bottom line is that it was an APC contest; contest between APC and APC.

“If it were the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and APC or Labour Party and APC, I am sure things would have been done differently; so the other candidate for APC, Yari, accepted the result, didn’t he?

“Four years is a long time, there are many banana peels. The PDP leadership didn’t make their presence felt, which is regrettable, but l am hoping that in the next few weeks, once we have our principal officers, the Minority Leader, things will begin to take shape.”

Nwoko also promised to “work for the people in every sphere, in every sector, in every area, whether it is collective or individual interest we will make sure we make sure we address them from health to education to roads to employment and empowerment of the youths.”