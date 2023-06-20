Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani Makes Fresh Appointments

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has approved the appointment of Samuel Aruwan as the Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA).

Aruwan is the immediate past/pioneer Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

The graduate of Mass Communication, who had over a decade of experience in the media before joining the public service in 2015 will head the administrative management in the Kaduna Capital territory.

Aruwan has extensive experience and knowledge of crisis management and governance, having played a critical role in the peace and security drives of the Kaduna State Government and the campaign against terrorism and banditry in Northern Nigeria.

While congratulating Aruwan on his appointment, the Governor urged him to deploy his innovative and creative skills, as well as his deep knowledge of management and governance to take the Kaduna Capital Territory to higher heights. He wished the appointee God’s guidance in his new assignment.