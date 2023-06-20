Gunmen Kidnap Top Bank Manager

The operations manager of a branch of Sterling Bank, Nneka Ugonochie has been kidnapped in Bayelsa State

According to the police, Ugonochie was taken captive on June 16 near the PDP Junction of Sanni Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, the capital.

Daily Trust gathered from security operatives sources that the victim had been warned previously to relocate from her residence.

The operations manager reportedly lives close to the alleged kidnap kingpin, John Ewa popularly known as John Lyon, who is in police custody.

Operatives from the Operation Puff Adder and Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the State Police Command had provided security for her residence, the newspaper learnt, but the deal was called off over cost of logistics.

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Romokere Ibani confirmed the bank manager was kidnapped while driving to her office by four gunmen dressed in military camouflage.

He said an investigation was ongoing to track down the gunmen and free the victim.