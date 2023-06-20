Ganduje And His Cronies Misappropriated Land For Themselves, Families – Kano Govt

The Kano State Government has said it has recovered land worth trillions of naira since it embarked on demolition exercises across some locations in the state.

Naija News reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration in the last three weeks has demolished Kano Monument, Daula Hotel site, Kano Eid Ground, Kwari, and Wambai markets, among others.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Bichi, said lands were awarded illegally by the past administration to themselves and their families.

Bichi accused the immediate past administration of land-grabbing, but the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, had since described the accusation as baseless.

He said, “Somebody was claiming that N129 billion worth of structures were demolished.

“We recovered property (land) worth trillions of naira belonging to Kano State that the previous administration misappropriated to themselves and their families. The Eid ground alone is worth trillions of naira. It’s priceless.”