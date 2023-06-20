Ex-Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Released

After a 10-hour stint at the Makurdi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been released.

Ortom had arrived at the Commission’s Zonal Office around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in response to an invitation.

The ex-Governor had been called by the anti-graft body to address allegations concerning his eight-year tenure as Benue’s governor.

Following a full day at the EFCC, Ortom was seen departing the premises at about 7:55 p.m. in a Sports Utility Vehicle, accompanied by friends and associates who had waited at a nearby hotel for his release.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ortom’s media aide, Terver Akase, in a statement released on Tuesday affirmed that Ortom had not been arrested by the anti-graft agency.

According to Akase, the former governor was at the office of the anti-graft agency to honour an invitation.

He further stated that Ortim was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi.

Akase concluded by saying his principal is committed to answering questions on how he led the state for eight years.