Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With North-West Governors Emerge

The details of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governors of the North West region of the country have emerged.

Naija News reports that the President met with the governors, under the aegis of the North West Governors Forum, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The governors of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States were led to the State House by their Chairman and Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda said the governors met with President concerning insecurity, agriculture, and other national issues.

He stated that the governors discussed some measures they are putting in place to enhance security in the region, which had been plagued with security threats, especially by the bandits.

Radda maintained that for a region that is known for its agricultural prowess to live up to its mandate, security must be enhanced to ensure unhindered access to the farmlands by farmers.

He said, “Our meeting with the president under my leadership was basically on areas of security, agriculture, and other national issues. I believe it was apt, fruitful, and really engaging.”

According to the statement, Tinubu pledged his support in working closely with the governors to improve the security of the region and boost agricultural development in the zone.

The president said agriculture remained one of the priorities of his administration and would stop at nothing in ensuring that the nation is self-sufficient in food production.

Tinubu further stated his resolve at working with the governors on providing palliatives to the natives to reduce the impact of fuel subsidy removal.