Bwala Reacts To Ribadu’s Appointment As NSA

The spokesman of the dissolved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the upgrade of Nuhu Ribadu from the position of his Special Adviser on Security to the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Naija News reported that Tinubu, in a statement on Monday released through the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, gave the approval for the upgrade.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Bwala recalled that he said weeks ago that Ribadu, the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), would be appointed as the NSA.

He wrote: “Ribadu Special Adviser: Ribadu National Security Adviser; all the same. I said it and you have seen it Abi?”

Nuhu Ribadu Is Not A ‘Northern Nigerian’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted after President Bola Tinubu, upgraded the position of his Special Adviser on Security, Nuhu Ribadu, saying he is not tribalistic.

Reacting to this, Reno recalled how he discussed with some people about Ribada being effective for the position and they laughed over it.

He further described Ribadu’s appointment as the most impactful so far because his sense of purpose will help Tinubu’s administration and increase Nigeria’s standing in the international community.

Revealing the exceptional qualities of Ribadu, Reno Omokri said he is blind to tribe, religion, and region in performing his duties.