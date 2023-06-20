Nuhu Ribadu Is Not A ‘Northern Nigerian’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted after President Bola Tinubu, upgraded the position of his Special Adviser on Security, Nuhu Ribadu, saying he is not tribalistic.

Naija News reported that Tinubu in a statement released through Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation upgraded Ribadu to National Security Adviser (NSA).

Reacting to this, Reno recalled how he discussed with some people about Ribada being effective for the position and they laughed over it.

He further described Ribadu’s appointment as the most impactful so far because his sense of purpose will help Tinubu’s administration and increase Nigeria’s standing in the international community.

Revealing the exceptional qualities of Ribadu, Reno Omokri said he is blind to tribe, religion, and region in performing his duties.

He wrote: “Four days ago, I said that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is “effectively the National Security Adviser”. Some laughed. But today, there is no more ambiguity. Of all the appointments President Tinubu has made so far, this one is the most impactful. I have met leaders at various levels, yet, it is hard to say that I have encountered anyone as patriotic and morally upright as Mallam Ribadu.

“His sense of purpose will help ground President Tinubu’s administration and increase Nigeria’s standing in the international community.

“Mallam Ribadu is not a Northern Nigerian. He is a Nigerian who happens to come from the North. He is blind to tribe, region and religion in performing his duties. What he sees is character. And as long as you have it, you will pass the smell test with him.

“Congratulations again, big brother. My family and I celebrate with you”