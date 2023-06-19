You Will Live With The Shame Of Your Dishonesty – Kenneth Okonkwo Blasts INEC Chairman As Old Video Emerges

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has berated the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu for not living up to the promises he made before the elections.

The Labour Party chieftain had shared a video of Yakubu promising that there would be a big screen TV behind him showing the election results on a state-by-state basis as a countermeasure to fake election results that might be projected by blogs.

Watch the video below,

Condemning the electoral body chairman for failing to keep his pledges, Okonkwo questioned where was the big TV screen he spoke about.

He claimed that Yakubu had harassed some party agents when they reminded him of his commitments.

Speaking via Twitter, he wrote, “Prof Mahmood, please where was the big TV screen behind you showing the electronically transferred and transmitted presidential election results as promised by you when you were announcing your dubious presidential results? You will live with the shame of your dishonesty forever.

“Even when some party agents reminded you of this promise and the law, you harassed them, refused to do the right thing, and told them to go to court. God rules in the affairs of men and He will judge you.”