VIDEO: Nonsense… He Doesn’t Know Anything – Obasanjo Knocks Tinubu Over Claim He Tried To Cripple Lagos Economy

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over claims that he (Obasanjo) tried to cripple the economy of Lagos between 1999 and 2007.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo and Tinubu have been critical of each other’s administration when the former was President and the latter was governor of Lagos State.

Tinubu had on many occasions accused the former president of withholding federal allocations meant for the Southwest State.

In a recent interview on #WithChude, popular journalist Chude Jideonwo, had asked Obasanjo about Tinubu’s comment that he (Obasanjo) frustrated his attempt at revenue generation and tried to cripple the Lagos economy.

Reacting, Obasanjo described President Tinubu’s claim as absolute nonsense, stressing that all he did as president was backed by the constitution.

He said: “That’s absolute nonsense, No. I go by constitution. The constitution of Nigeria which is also enshrined recognized local government and then, for me to release funds to local governments, it has to be on the basis of 20 local governments. When you then add is it 37 or 27…whatever…to that.

“For me to be able to act constitutionally, the constitution of Nigeria had to change. For as long as that constitution did not change, then acting along not 20 local governments but 57 local governments is unconstitutional. So if he doesnt know that, then he doesn’t know anything.”

“Soooo is that one that made him to have AlphaBeta?” Obasanjo asked the interviewer.

Responding, Chude stated that that question should be directed to President Tinubu to answer.

But Obasanjo replied: “It’s because you said he then went to look for alternative funding. Alternative funding for who? for the state or for himself or for the state AND himself? That’s why I dropped that. It’s because you bring it up. I dont talk about the private life, I think the character matters to me.”

Asked if he thinks Tinubu is a person that lacks good character and if he thinks the president will succeed, Obasanjo simply stated that he won’t comment on such.