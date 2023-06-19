Tinubu’s Plan For Kwankwaso Emerges Amidst Infighting Over Ministerial Slots

Reports have indicated that President Bola Tinubu might appoint the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso as the Minister of Defence.

Naija News recalls that some weeks back the former governor met Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Kwankwaso who was the flag bearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in last February’s Presidential election had reportedly met with Tinubu to discuss his potential involvement in the new administration.

Fresh reports emanating from Vanguard have indicated that the NNPP flag bearer might be made the Defense Minister

According to a source who spoke to the aforementioned publication, there are in fighting in the All Progressives Congress concerning the ministerial slots.

The source said, “From what I know, those who will work with the President are the 20 special advisers and they will be powerful. They are likely going to be the cabal.

‘’The in-fighting within the APC is serious. Some people are pushing former Kano governor, Umar Ganduje but Tinubu has aligned with the Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso.

“Unfortunately, Ganduje has lost Kano State and is no longer relevant. Kwakwanso may likely be made defense minister.”