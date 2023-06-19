There Is No Connection Between Beards And Wealth – Speed Darligton

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has stated that wealthy men are often without beards.

He asserted that bearded men are rarely rich.

According to the singer, billionaires, and presidents of powerful nations are beardless.

The singer said this during an Instagram live session with fans recently.

According to him: “Bearded men no dey to get money. They are not on the list of dollar millionaires and billionaires. Look around. Tell me, which president has a beard?

“Maybe you are not dirty, but globally, facial hair is associated with poverty. Look around, which dollar billionaire has facial hair? Even African billionaires don’t have facial hair.

“[Femi] Otedola and [Aliko] Dangote don’t have facial hair. No American billionaire has facial hair. All the powerful presidents with strong armies don’t have facial hair. So, money and facial hair have no business.”

I Deserve To Be Paid For Being A Celebrity

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington has said he deserves to be paid for being a celebrity.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after the United States-based rapper came under fire after some fans recently called him out for requesting to be paid N5,000 before hugging or taking pictures with them.

However, Speed Darlington, during an interview on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by media personality, Nedu, insisted that he deserved to be paid for being a celebrity.

He said, “I think I should be paid for being a celebrity.”

Nedu countered him saying without fans’ love, he wouldn’t be a celebrity.

But Speed Darlington refuted his claims, saying, “What generates that love? Why them no hug mad man for the road?”