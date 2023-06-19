Photo Of Wike And His Wife At Family Thanksgiving Reception Sparks Reactions

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his wife Eberechi, have sparked reactions online with a photo from their Thanksgiving reception.

Naija News reports that Wike held a family Thanksgiving service at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery, of the Diocese of Niger Delta on Sunday, June 18.

A photo making the rounds online got many people talking, as it captured Wike leaning in to kiss her.

This is not the first time Wike is going on a public display of affection with his wife, however, some netizens expressed mixed reactions about the photo.

ujuwhite wrote: “Mr Wike and wife please allow singles breathe do not suffocate us”

chu6x wrote: “Naso them they kiss? This wan Wike open mouth like person when wan drink water”

sunglow12 wrote: “Religious people are finding fault in a man kissing his wife”

empo_bonton9876 wrote: “Wike aged quicker during his Tenure than his usual life .. whatever you do as a leader of a state and community , History would remember and talk about you”

iamchizzy wrote: “Love in the air.So wike like kiss like this wow”

meekkris wrote: “Please wike let the singles breathhhhhhhhhh”

kol_hitz wrote: “See as wike drag him wife you remove her head from her neck for a kiss”

godson_sn wrote: “Oga won chop the kiss, let the single breath”

iamdorathyd wrote: “My former governor and his amiable beautiful wife…”

iamdeaora wrote: “It’s not a new thing for them nau…they always kiss in public…Wike like PDA eeeh”