Only Guilty Suspects Are Scared Of EFCC – Suspended EFCC Boss, Bawa

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said only the guilty suspects are scared of the anti-graft agency.

Naija News gathered that Bawa said this in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, which was published on Monday.

According to Bawa “We are just doing our job and don’t want people to panic or fear, and feel free to come to the EFCC with all sense of belonging.

“It’s just about finding out the facts and what happened. Just come and explain, so why are you scared or afraid?

“To me, it’s a sign that you are guilty as suspected not guilty as charged.”

This is coming after Bawa was suspended by President Bola Tinubu last weekend and arrested.

Naija News earlier reported that the President suspended Bawa to allow for a proper investigation of the weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

A statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) reads, “This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director of Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Jideonwo said the interview was done before Bawa was suspended and subsequently arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Abdulkarim Chukkol has since stepped in as head of the anti-graft agency in an acting capacity after Bawa’s removal.