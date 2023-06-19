Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 19th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 19th June 2023.

The PUNCH: Ahead of the meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour scheduled to hold today (Monday), the Nigeria Labour Congress has said the government must meet its demands to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal. The union threatened that it would not hesitate to call out workers for industrial action, adding that it only suspended its planned strike.

The Guardian: Nigerians may need to brace up for tougher times as electricity tariff is set to increase by over 40 per cent in the coming days, a development which may eventually end all forms of energy subsidy in the country. With a monthly subsidy of about N50 billion still in the electricity sector owing to revenue shortfall, the tariff hike due from July 1, may be another acid test for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s market reform.

Vanguard: The agitation for ministerial slots has led to in-fighting in some state chapters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as governors, former governors and party leaders are battling to ensure they present slots to President Bola Tinubu. Vanguard gathered that apart from APC stakeholders who argue that they worked for the president during the February 25 presidential election, some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, among other parties, are also said to be jostling to make the ministerial list

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the weekend got pledges of support from Federal lawmakers and a pat on the back from eminent Nigerians on his actions in the last 22 days. Senate President Godswill Akpabio at two different events reaffirmed his position that senators would support the President with legislation to enable him to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Daily Trust: Four days to the closure of Saudi Arabia’s airspace for Hajj flights, thousands of intending pilgrims from Nigeria may miss the annual exercise following delay in their airlift, Daily Trust can report. The worst hit are the pilgrims going through the licensed Hajj and Umrah operators who have been stranded at different airports for the past few days.

