Jonathan Reveals Who Prophesied His Emergence As Nigeria President In 2006

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that he never dreamt or wanted to become the President of Nigeria.

Jonathan, who served as the president of Nigeria between 2010 to 2015 and lost a re-election bid to former President, Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that his way to Aso Rock was prophesied by the late Kenneth Kaunda in 2006.

Naija News reports that Kaunda was the first President of Zambia, who served from 1964 to 1991. Kaunda died on June 17, 2021.

While delivering a speech at the 2nd Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Public Lecture on Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa, Jonathan said though he was then Governor of Bayelsa State, becoming Nigeria’s president was not part of his dream at that time.

Jonathan recalled that during his time as Bayelsa Governor in 2006, he invited Kaunda to the state because of their shared interest in protecting their people against HIV/AIDS.

He recalled with relish the impressive pace displayed by Kaunda, then aged 82 years, at the symbolic Three Arms Walk for HIV/AIDS on the streets of Yenagoa.

“My political journey was not the one which attracted much attention from spiritual leaders and seers because many then could not see me playing notable roles in the national affairs of my country since I was not active in partisan politics back then.

“However, I must say it now that Kaunda in the early days of my political career, captured my political trajectory to the presidency in an accurate prophetic revelation that has continued to amaze me till this day.

“In 2006, when Kaunda had ended his visit to us in Yenagoa and was returning to Zambia, I remember seeing him off to the Port Harcourt Airport in neighbouring Rivers State.

“As he stood up and was about to board a vehicle that would convey him to the aircraft, he turned back and said to me, ‘Young man, you will be the president of this country one day.’

“Myself and my Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Amb. Boladei Igali, who was with me, simply looked at each other in amazement because the presidency was never in our dreams at that time,” Jonathan noted in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, June 18.

The former president added: “Farfetched as these words seemed to me then, I later saw his prophecy fulfilled in my life within a decade.

“So I can say that KK was the man who saw tomorrow as it related then to my political future and fortune, as I eventually became the President of my country.”