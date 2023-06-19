‘Boldest Move’ – Fani-Kayode Reacts To Appointment Of New Security Chiefs

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing new security chiefs.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, announced new Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, Fani-Kayode described the security chiefs appointment as the greatest and boldest move by Tinubu.

He noted that with the appointments Nigeria now has security heads that will fight terror and restore sanity.

He wrote: “Greatest & boldest move so far! We now have Service Chiefs, military commanders and an NSA that will fight terror and restore sanity to our land.

“Congrats to all those appointed including the new IGP. Kudos to our President for putting together a formidable security team.”

The newly appointed Officers are: Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser.

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff.

Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff.

Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff.

AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff.

DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police.

Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.