Tinubu Cabinet Speculation Intensifies As Nigerians Await Government

As the newly inaugurated National Assembly prepares for governance, Nigerians keenly anticipate the cabinet members of President Bola Tinubu.

Interestingly, some tipped for cabinet positions have recently been appointed as Tinubu’s Special Advisers.

The President last week unveiled eight Special Advisers, in addition to the 12 already approved by the Senate.

These advisers, while also part of the federal cabinet, do not rank as highly as ministers, who exert control over Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to law, Tinubu must announce his cabinet within 60 days after his oath of office on May 29, and present it to the Senate for confirmation.

This regulation came into effect in March 2023 when his predecessor, President Muhammed Buhari, signed 16 constitutional bills into law. One of these mandated the timely formation of a cabinet upon taking office.

Buhari’s delay in selecting ministers during his 2015 term was criticized for negatively impacting governance, increasing pressure on Tinubu to promptly present his list to the Senate.

As the Senate inauguration has now occurred, the path is cleared for this crucial step in Tinubu’s administration.

Potential Cabinet Candidates And Lobbying Efforts

Sources that spoke with Vanguard suggest that the ministerial list might be ready, with July as the potential deadline.

As soon as Tinubu’s election victory was confirmed in February 2023, lobbyists began advocating for potential ministers, with both politicians and technocrats’ names appearing in the media.

Prominent among these names are several former governors and ministers such as Muhammad Badaru, Atiku Badaru, Raji Fashola, Kayode Fayemi, Bello Matawalle, Nyesom Wike, Gboyega Oyetola, Ibikunle Amosun, Nasir El-Rufai, Festus Keyamo, Isa Pantami, and Femi Fani-Kayode.

Other contenders include Kachifu Inuwa, Tanimu Yakubu, Hadiza Bala Usman, Hanatu Musawa, Betty Edu, and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

The constitution dictates a minister for each state, allowing for 36 ministerial positions. Despite calls for the cabinet to reflect a government of national unity, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to influence the nomination process in its favour.

Intriguingly, Tinubu named some potential cabinet nominees as Special Advisers last Thursday, adding another layer of uncertainty. Dele Alake, tipped for the Information Ministry, was appointed as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

Similarly, Wale Edun,speculated for the Finance Ministry, was named Special Adviser, Monetary Policies.

A source revealed one of the Special Advisers may have initially rejected the role, preferring a ministerial post.

The source added, “The ministerial list is a closely guarded secret by the President and only a few people in the inner circle of Tinubu have access to it. So if anyone is telling you that he is privy to the list at this point in time, he is lying.”

This maintains the suspense surrounding the final selection.