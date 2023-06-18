President Tinubu Urged To Constitute Cabinet, Prioritize Competence And Fairness

In recent events, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and activists have called on President Bola Tinubu to swiftly and fairly select his cabinet.

They stress that he must carefully consider the qualifications of those joining the Federal Executive Council, cautioning against its use as a consolation prize for those who didn’t secure their preferred political roles.

Prominent constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome in a chat with Vanguard, argues for immediate action in forming the cabinet, stating that the President “should have hit the ground running”.

Drawing comparisons with the American system, Ozekhome suggests that swift action is key to making a positive impact.

He notes the severity of current national issues, including hunger, disease, and increased social tension, and emphasizes the necessity of capable technocrats over traditional politicians in addressing these concerns.

Agbakoba Urges Balance Between Competence and Political Considerations

In contrast, former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Olisa Agbakoba, believes that although swift action is necessary, it is equally important to address political variables in the process.

He maintains that the President is still within an acceptable timeframe for cabinet selection and must balance expertise with political realities.

Uwaifo Warns Against Delay, Calls For Skill-Matched Appointments

Echoing Ozekhome’s urgency, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Hannibal Uwaifo, urges Tinubu to avoid the delayed approach of his predecessor, Buhari.

Uwaifo highlights the country’s precarious state and insists that early action to reverse previous failures is imperative.

He also recommends avoiding religious and ethnic favouritism in appointments to prevent further national polarization.

Ubani Highlights Legal Allowance, Urges Focus On Public Needs

Former Vice-President of the NBA, Monday Ubani, however, points out that the President is acting within the law, which allows two months for cabinet formation.

He stresses the importance of appointing individuals capable of meeting Nigerians’ needs within this period.

Asuzu Praises President’s Initial Appointments

The Convener of Ikoro Ndigbo, Ugochimereze Chinedu Asuzu, commends Tinubu for his early efforts in team selection, particularly his appointment of key advisers.

Ihekaire Demands Good Governance, Transparency

Finally, the National Coordinator of Activist for Good Governance, Mr Declan Ihekaire, insists on the need for good governance, public welfare, and transparency from those joining the cabinet.

He expresses his resistance to appointing failed governorship candidates as ministers and questions the efficacy of political patronage.

Ihekaire concludes by stressing the complexity of selecting competent individuals nationwide and the importance of setting aside party politics.