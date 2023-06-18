Police Deployed To Unsettled Communities In Plateau, Amidst Fresh Attack

Mobile Police personnel have been deployed to unsettled communities in Plateau State by the state’s Police Commands.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Mr Bartholomew Onyenka gave the directive for the police to uncover those responsible for recent attacks on some communities in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

According to him, the commissioner has tasked the deployed men to fish out the perpetrators of the killings in some communities of the state, as well as restore peace North-Central state.

Meanwhile, a youth leader in the community, Solomon Dalyop confirmed the death of eight people in a fresh attack by gunmen in Rawuru community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered the fresh attack occurred on Friday night when the attackers stormed the community.

Dalyop told The Punch on Saturday that “So far, we have confirmed that eight persons were killed during the attack last night in Rawuru community in Barkin LGA. We don’t understand that before the attack, some soldiers came to the village in the afternoon. We also saw them in the night.

“And yet, the villagers were attacked leading to the killing of the victims who were in their homes. How come the assailants will carry out the attacks successfully without being apprehended by the soldiers and the security agents who are also within the community?”

Also confirming the incident, another community leader and president Global Society for Middle Belt Heritage, Jerry Datim, said the attacks have become too much in the last month.

He disclosed that a total of 276 persons had been killed in different communities in the past month following the persistent attacks with over 30,000 displaced, therefore calling for the intervention of security personnel.