Ifeanyi Adeleke: Davido Remembers Late Son On Father’s Day

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed he has been going through difficult times.

Naija News reports that the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner made this known on Sunday during the 2023 Father’s Day celebration.

It would be recalled that Davido lost his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on October 31, 2022, in a drowning accident in a swimming pool at his Banana Island mansion.

Celebrating the first Father’s Day since the tragic incident, Davido took to his Instagram story to share how his son’s death has taken a toll on him.

Notwithstanding the situation, the singer also took out time to appreciate God for strength.

He wrote: “Difficult father’s day for me… But I thank God for strength.

“Some days will be like this.

“Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright! Forever!”

I Almost Sold My Father’s Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, Davido has disclosed the drastic measures he resorted to during his early days in the music industry.

The singer, in an interview with ABtalks, said that he stole his father’s properties to finance his music aspirations.

Recounting his beginnings, Davido explained that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, was initially unsupportive of his musical ambitions, refusing to provide financial backing.

The DMW boss disclosed that this happened at a crucial point in his career when he desired to return to Nigeria but faced opposition from his father.

Taking matters into his own hands, the determined artist resolved to seek alternative means to fund his dreams.