Eid Mubarak: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares Wednesday Eidul Adha

The President, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar has declared Monday 19th June 2023 as the 1st day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

This follows the sighting of the new Crescent signifying the end of the month of Zul-Qida.

Based on the sighting of the new crescent, the Sultan has therefore announced that Wednesday 28th June 2023 will be the day of Eidul Adha 1444 AH Eid Kabir. Saudi Authorities have also declared Tuesday, 27th of June 2023 as the day of Arafat.

The Sultan in his declaration, wishes the entire Muslims a happy Eidul Adha Mubarak.

Zil Hajj is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar.

It’s a significant time for Muslims globally, as they perform their annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Earlier, Naija News had reported that the crescent moon marking the start of the month of Zil Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, as confirmed by the country’s Supreme Court.

According to the announcement, Monday, June 19th, 2023, will mark the start of Zil Hajj.

Consequently, the annual Hajj pilgrimage will fall on Tuesday, June 27th, and Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28th.

Traditionally, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, along with several other Gulf countries, observe Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha on the same days.